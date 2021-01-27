Owensboro Police search for missing woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman.

OPD tells Eyewitness News Katelynn Hagan, 22, was last seen Tuesday in the 400 block of Crabtree Avenue. She was wearing a blue and pink jacket and white sweatpants. Police say Hagan suffers from an intellectual disability and is in need of medical care.

Officers are visiting neighborhoods and talking with residents as they attempt to locate Katelynn.

If you have any information that might help, contact Owensboro Police right away at 270-687-8888.

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2021)