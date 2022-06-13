OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says they are looking for a missing man and are now requesting the public’s help. 37-year-old Danny Stewart was last seen on Sunday, June 12.

Police describe him as a white male, weighing 220 lbs., 5’08”, with brown hair and blue eyes. According to OPD, Stewart has medical needs that require medication.

If you have any information that may help police locate Danny Stewart, please call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.