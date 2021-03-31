Owensboro Police seeking help identifying woman found near river

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police have completed an autopsy but are still trying to identify a woman found dead along the Ohio Riverfront Tuesday night.

Police say the white female is believed to have died several weeks or months ago.

OPD says she is between 30-40 years old, about 5 foot 3 inches tall and has her left leg surgically amputated below the knee.

The woman has several tattoos, including one containing a large yellow star along with a smaller red and smaller black star on the inside left wrist, a vine or rope tattoo that circled the left wrist similar to a bracelet and a tattoo on the right upper chest and lower right front shoulder that was undistinguishable but about 3 inches in size.

If anyone believes they may know who she is, you’re asked to contact the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888.

