HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police have released their drug and gun seizure end-year totals for 2023 on Wednesday.
According to the release, from January 1 to December 31, the Owensboro Police Department conducted numerous investigations that resulted in seizures of the following:
- 183 firearms
- Over 36 pounds of methamphetamine
- Over 98,000 fentanyl pills
- Over 2.4 pounds of cocaine
- Over 1.5 pounds of heroin
- Approximately 300 ecstasy pills
Authorities say detectives obtained 22 federal indictments stemming from their ongoing drug and firearms investigations.