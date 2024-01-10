HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police have released their drug and gun seizure end-year totals for 2023 on Wednesday.

According to the release, from January 1 to December 31, the Owensboro Police Department conducted numerous investigations that resulted in seizures of the following:

183 firearms

Over 36 pounds of methamphetamine

Over 98,000 fentanyl pills

Over 2.4 pounds of cocaine

Over 1.5 pounds of heroin

Approximately 300 ecstasy pills

Authorities say detectives obtained 22 federal indictments stemming from their ongoing drug and firearms investigations.