HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police have released their drug and gun seizure end-year totals for 2023 on Wednesday.

According to the release, from January 1 to December 31, the Owensboro Police Department conducted numerous investigations that resulted in seizures of the following:

  • 183 firearms
  • Over 36 pounds of methamphetamine
  • Over 98,000 fentanyl pills
  • Over 2.4 pounds of cocaine
  • Over 1.5 pounds of heroin
  • Approximately 300 ecstasy pills

Authorities say detectives obtained 22 federal indictments stemming from their ongoing drug and firearms investigations.