OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Since the beginning of the year, the Owensboro Police Department says they’ve seized over 120 firearms during criminal investigations. Many of these seizures resulted in numerous charges.

“Our officers and detectives work tirelessly to make our community a safer place, and these seizures are a clear indication of this,” said the department on a press release.

Officers and detectives with the Owensboro Police Department say they have charged more than 20 juveniles and 30 adults this year in criminal cases involving firearms. These charges include:

Murder (4 counts)

Attempted Murder of Police Officer (2 counts)

Possession of Handgun by Minor (20 counts)

Possession of Handgun/Firearm by Convicted Felon (32 counts)

Receiving Stolen Property – Firearm (20 counts)

Possession of a Defaced Firearm (4 counts)

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (10 counts)

Robbery 1st Degree (1 count)

Assault 2nd Degree (1 count)

Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapon (1 count)

In addition to these charges involving firearms, over 180 additional criminal charges were generated as a result of these investigations. Some of these charges include:

Burglary 1st Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

Escape 3rd Degree

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st and 2nd Degree

Resisting Arrest

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment

OPD officers tell us they have also seen a noticeable increase in firearms being stolen, many times from unlocked vehicles. From January 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022, there were a total of 64 guns stolen, which is a 36% increase from 2021, 60% increase from 2020, and 94% increase from 2019.

The department says securing firearms and preventing them from ending up in the wrong hands is an easy step citizens can take to help make their community much safer.