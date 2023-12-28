HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department will host a recruitment open house in January.

According to a release, the open house offers those interested in joining the Owensboro Police the chance to meet officers, tour the building and learn more about the application process. The event will be held at the Owensboro Police Department on January 4.

The city of Owensboro also is offering those interested in attending the Owensboro Police Department Basic Training Academy in the Spring of 2024. Those interested can apply on the city’s website by January 12. Officials list the following minimum qualifications for applicants:

Must be a U.S. citizen

Have a valid driver’s license

Must be minimum age of 21 by the Academy graduation date

High school diploma or GED

Associate’s degree or equivalent from an accredited college or university in law enforcement, social sciences communications, management or other field which is job related Applicants who do not currently possess an Associate’s Degree or its equivalent may apply. A program offering college hours equivalent to an Associate’s Degree may be extended to Academy attendees.

Two years active duty military or three years law enforcement experience in a full-time capacity or an equivalent combination of job-related accredited college/university hours and prior law enforcement experience in a full-time capacity or two years full time experience employed in central dispatch at the Owensboro Police Department.

Must not be a convicted felon nor guilty of a Class A or 3 or more Class B misdemeanors

Must not have used illegal drugs within 12 months of anticipated hire date.

