Owensboro police warn against phone scammers

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Phone scammers are at it again. The Owensboro Police Department says many people in the area have been receiving fraudulent calls from people claiming to be officers from OPD.

OPD says the caller will say the person has to pay a fine or they’ll be arrested. Police say they will never call you to request payment, and anyone asking for prepaid cards is likely a scammer.

If you receive a call like this, do not provide any personal information and hang up. Then call the real OPD at 270-687-8888 to report it.

OPD fraud detectives are currently investigating these cases.

Police warned of a similar scam around this time last year.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: