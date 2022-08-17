OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Blessed Mother Catholic Church parochial vicar Father Jamie Dennis is far from a typical priest. Fr. Dennis has dealt with vision problems as far back as he can remember, making him perhaps the first priest who is blind to come through Saint Meinrad in its over 150-year history.

Since then, he’s rarely slowed down- climbing volcanoes in his free time, enjoying trains, and working for Blessed Mother Catholic Church in Owensboro. Several years ago, Fr. Dennis says the city of Owensboro posted signs on 22nd Street, just outside of the church, to let drivers know about his condition.

It may not have entirely solved the problem, but he says it was a nice welcome from the city and it gave him a measure of independence.

Now, those signs have been removed and replaced with a more generic sign of a wheelchair. So, Fr. Dennis and an advocacy group supporting him, the Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired, took their concerns to the Owensboro City Commission. Owensboro City Engineer Kevin Collignon told the City Commission that the signs did not meet federal requirements, nor do they affect public safety much. In fact, Collignon says it may just create “a false sense of security.”

However, Fr. Dennis says the new signs may give people the wrong idea about the situation. After all, he’s blind- not in a wheelchair and he says drivers may expect someone in a wheelchair- not him crossing the street with a cane.

The mission is personal for him- Fr. Dennis says he’s been hit by a car before and he says he’s heard of other cities having signs, including Bowling Green and Louisville. For now, he says he’ll keep on going, talking with his “guardian angel” and carrying saint relics. After all, he says if “God wants me to carry on, He’s going to find a way to do it.”

Eyewitness News reached out to the Owensboro City Engineer’s Office for more information but did not receive a response.