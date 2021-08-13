Owensboro principal awarded 2021 Excellence in Leadership Award

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A Kentucky principal is being honored with an award from the Kentucky Association of Professional Educators.

Carrie Munsey, the principal at Tamarack Elementary School was awarded the 2021 Excellence in Leadership Award. She is being recognized for everything she does at the elementary school, including how she was able to develop meaningful virtual instructions for students during the pandemic.

Munsey was celebrated by everyone at Tarmack Elementary on Friday. She has been the principal of the school for 6 years.