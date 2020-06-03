Owensboro proposes expanded open container hours

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Downtown Owensboro visitors may be allowed to carry open alcohol containers more often if city commissioners approve rule changes.

Tim Ross, Owensboro’s Director of Public Events, says they’re looking at expanding times open containers are allowed in the downtown entertainment district on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Current laws allow drinks bought at restaurants within the district during special events. Ross says they didn’t see increase in problems like more trash or more underage drinking last year, which was the program’s first.

“There wasn’t really an increase in that. You know, our public works side didn’t see an increase in trash downtown, nor the businesses didn’t report that. Overall, it seemed like it worked and the place that was in plan, people were respectful of that.”

City commissioners could approve the change as soon as their next meeting on June 16.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 3, 2020)