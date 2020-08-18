Owensboro protesters showing support for postal service

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) A group of people are demonstrating in front of the downtown Owensboro Post Office to show support for the post office and its employees.

Demonstrators were asked to bring signs, wear a mask and ask Congress to support the U.S. Postal Service. The USPS has made national headlines recently over the need for new equipment and whether it has the capacity to handle the surge in mail in ballots for the November election.

There’s a pretty big clash in Washington right now in Congress over whether to approve more money for the postal service regarding mail in voting. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling back members of the house from the august recess to address the situation.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)

