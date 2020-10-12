Owensboro Public School system returns to in-person learning after more than six months

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Public School System is beginning in-person learning Monday morning for the first time since March.

Students are being divided into groups.

‘A Group’ students will report to their respective schools on Monday, while ‘B Group’ students will report on Thursday.

All ‘Healthy at School’ guidelines are still in place.

That includes masks being required at all times by those in school buildings.

Social distancing will also be observed.

School officials say, if everyone follows the guidelines, the chances of having to return to all virtual learning will be greatly reduced.

(This story was originally published on October 12, 2020)

