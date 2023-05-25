HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The spokesperson for Owensboro Public Schools has announced that superintendent Matthew Constant has been suspended with pay pending a Kentucky State Police investigation.

The board unanimously voted to appoint Anita Burnette as interim superintendent.

Kentucky State Police has confirmed that they are investigating criminal allegations against Constant.

The following is a statement from Dr. Jeremy Luckett, Board Chair of the Owensboro Board of Education:

“This evening, the Owensboro Board of Education made the decision to suspend superintendent Dr Matthew Constant with pay pending an investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

We can not comment on the details of the investigation other than informing you that it does not involve any current or former student or staff member of Owensboro Public Schools.

We have immense faith that Mrs. Anita Burnette will continue to lead this district in the interim while the investigation progresses.

At this time, there is no plan to initiate a search for a new superintendent.

Any further questions about the investigation should be directed to Trooper Cory King with the Kentucky State Police.“

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more details come forward.