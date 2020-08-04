Owensboro Public Schools answer questions about school year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Public School parents got some of their questions answered Tuesday from the district’s top educator on the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant hosted a question and answer session on Facebook and YouTube Tuesday morning, answering questions on issues ranging from virtual learning, students wearing masks, to what happens if a child has symptoms in school.

Dr. Constant says schools and families will be notified if a positive test directly impacts students.



“We will rely heavily on the contact tracing that the Green River District Health Department will do for us. They will tell us if someone that has tested positive has exposed our population and we will notify those people accordingly,” said Constant.

Constant also asks parents to help their child realize the importance of mask wearing before they start school and monitor for symptoms at home.

OPS will begin school on August 24th on an A/B alternating schedule.

(This story was originally published on August 4, 2020)