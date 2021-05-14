Owensboro Public Schools approve re-do year requests

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Some western Kentucky school districts are deciding whether to allow students to retake their current grade next school year.

The Owensboro Public School Board approved all six of the requests from their students at Thursday’s board meeting.

A state law passed earlier this year allowed students the option to retake a year because of the pandemic.

Daviess County and Hopkins County school boards are expected to decide requests in their districts next week.

Each board has until June 1 to approve or reject them.