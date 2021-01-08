Owensboro Public Schools returning to hybrid learning

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Beginning Thursday, Owensboro Public Schools will return to in-person learning on the A/B hybrid model. Only students in the “B” group will return in-person on Thursday, while students in the “A” group will learn virtually as a part of their distance day.

There will be no school January 19 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Dr. Matthew Constant says there is no substitute for in person learning and OPS did not have a single case of person-to-person spread in their school buildings when they previously used the A/B hybrid model. He also says a CDC report provides evidence that schools are not responsible for spreading the virus.

Owensboro Public Schools plan to remain on the A/B hybrid model as long as they are able.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)

