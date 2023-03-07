HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A board meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. at Booth Avenue Middle School to discuss plans to install weapons detectors at schools in the Owensboro Public Schools system.

Officials with Owensboro Public Schools say they have been exploring this idea for several months, and the plans are not in response to any recent events. The equipment is described as more sophisticated than a standard metal detector.

On Monday, a juvenile was arrested after allegedly bringing a handgun and knife onto Owensboro Middle School property.