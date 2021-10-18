Owensboro Public Schools to receive WiFi on all buses

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Public Schools say they received word last week that the district has been awarded funds through eRate to outfit all of their district buses with WiFi.

“We realized how important this service was when school was being held virtually and many of our students didn’t have access to WiFi,” a spokesperson with OPS says. “At the time, the district only had three vehicles equipped with WiFi that we used as hotspots at limited locations, but this news will allow the entire fleet of buses to be equipped with WiFi that will provide more opportunities for our students to have access to the internet throughout the day.”

They’re told those funds will provide service for the next 10 months.