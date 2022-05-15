OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says a teenager led officers on a short pursuit Sunday morning that ended in a crash.

The day before, officers say they responded to the area of Southtown Boulevard and Gemini Drive for a reported firearm discharge. The victim told police she was driving on Southtown Boulevard when someone shot her vehicle multiple times. According to the police department, no one was injured during the incident.

On Sunday morning around 8:20 a.m., officers say they found the suspect vehicle involved in this firearm discharge incident the day before. Owensboro police say they pursued the vehicle, but the suspect didn’t stop, resulting in a chase. That short pursuit ended when the suspect collided with a police cruiser at the corner of Tamarack Road and South Griffith Avenue, police say. According to OPD, the officer involved suffered only minor injuries from the crash.

Officers took into custody the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male for numerous charges, which are listed below:

Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (Police Officer- 4 Counts)

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Possession of a Handgun by a Minor – 2nd Offense

Fleeing and Evading Police – 1st Degree

Related traffic offenses

In addition to these charges, police say this juvenile had 6 pick-up orders issued by the court and was in possession of a stolen AR-15 style rifle. His previous charges included Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor – 1st Offense (Enhanced), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivative), Trafficking in Marijuana, Theft from a Building, Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, and a two previous Fleeing or Evading Police charges.