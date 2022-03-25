OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions, Inc. (OSCAR) has established a relief fund to aid Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their homes to escape the violence in their country, says a news release sent out by OSCAR.

In honor of its 30th anniversary as a member of Sister Cities International, OSCAR has a goal to raise a minimum of $30,000, says a press release. Tax-deductible donations made to the OSCAR Ukrainian Relief Fund will help Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions and their sister city provide assistance to people displaced by the crisis in Ukraine, OSCAR says.

If anyone wants to donate to the OSCAR Ukrainian Relief Fund, they should visit any Independence Bank location or donate via PayPal. For more information, people can contact Executive Director Adrienne Carrico at 270-687-8561 or Adrienne.Carrico@owensboro.org or OSCAR President Michael Vanover at 270-313-7972.