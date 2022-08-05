OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime.

On Wednesday, the Owensboro Police Department announced pair of murder indictments for Derrick Carroll and Damian Fields in connection to the death of John Leak in June. For people along W. 7th Street who saw Leak crash his car after being shot, the indictments bring some peace of mind.

Still others, like a pair of neighbors who requested anonymity, say the neighborhood is rapidly seeing more crime, particularly on 5th, 7th, and Orchard streets. They say they’re happy to see the investigation move forward, but they fear shootings will only increase.

The concerns have reached both the Owensboro Police Department and the Daviess County Fiscal Court. Judge Executive Al Mattingly says people should be aware and travel in groups in some parts of the community if they can. Mattingly says that, to some degree, people shouldn’t have to do that but, in reality, “perhaps you should.”

In a statement sent to Eyewitness News, OPD says they are “constantly evaluating crime trends” and readjusting resources to focus on areas seeing a particular increase of violent crime.

Back on 7th Street, one neighbor says she doesn’t want her own son, 15, going out after dark for his safety. She says she wants to move but “it’s hard” with the cost of living going up.