Owensboro residents, park officials to talk about Cravens Pool

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The pools are closed in the city of Owensboro, but one of them will be open for public comment tomorrow.

City parks officials are hosting a public meeting about Cravens Pool.

It’s been one of the homes for owensboro area swimmers for several decades.

“We went there all the time,” said Taylor Thorpe of Owensboro, referring to when she swam at the pool as a kid.

“There’s a lot of kids back here and gives them something to do and something better to do than get in trouble,” adds Larry Blair of Owensboro.

It’s closed today, but its future is back open for discussion.

“I think it’s still in pretty good shape,” said Jeremy Simmons of Owensboro.

City parks officials will host a public meeting about the pool Wednesday evening at 6:00 PM, more than a month after parks director Amanda Rogers told city commissioners the pool needs about $383,000 in repairs. She also recommended city commissioners start looking into the pool’s future and options ranging from doing the repairs, putting in a new spray park or just closing the pool, with possibly building a new one on the same site.

“I think it’s alright. I think they need to just do a little bit,” said Blair. “Looks like it needs some repairs, but I don’t know. I think it should stay open.”

Four years ago, the city tried to close cravens pool, but changed course after neighbors campaigned to keep it open, adding it was the only swimming option for those in west Owensboro. Some residents want the pool to stay open, but are open to other options.

“I think a spray park would be neat, but the kids like the pool too. I think the kids would like either one.,” says Tabitha Ewan of Owensboro.

“A spray park would be nice, and a little bit bigger because it would be crowded last time we were there,” adds Simmons.

The public meeting is scheduled to be held at Dugan Best Rec Center.

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2021)