OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Pat Buntin, the owner of Briarpatch Restaurant, announced that he and his wife will be retiring as co-owners and selling to restaurateur Mike Courtney.

Buntin says he and his wife are ready to retire after owning the restaurant for more than three decades. He also says that he is ready to slow down.

Courtney once worked at Briarpatch for 12 years. He will take over the restaurant in the middle of July.