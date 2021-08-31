Owensboro roads clearing after flash flooding

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Most roads that were flooded in Owensboro on Monday are back open.

Daviess County Emergency Management Director Andy Ball says only parts of three county roads are still closed off. Some parts of Owensboro had three and a half inches of rain in a short time. Ball says people should make sure nearby storm drains are cleared of debris if heavy rains are expected.

Ball also reminds people to not drive through high water. There were at least ten reports of cars stuck in high water during a six hour period.