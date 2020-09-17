Owensboro schools ready to reopen

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Public Schools are gearing up for in-person instruction on Oct. 12.

Schools will follow a hybrid A/B schedule, where group “A” will attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday and group “B” will attend Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be utilized to clean the building.

Superintendent Matthew Constant told parents and students in a letter students who are enrolled in Virtual Academy will continue on that program through the end of the first semester.

He says both models are at full capacity and no one will be allowed to change between the two, including between A/B days.

Masks will be required at all times, by students and staff, during in-person learning except during meal times and when social distancing can be observed.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 17, 2020)