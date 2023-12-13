HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two suspects were arrested in Owensboro on Wednesday after authorities say they uncovered a drug trafficking operation in a hotel room.

According to a media release, Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a hotel after receiving information in regard to drug trafficking. Deputies say they found Donald Joseph Millay, 39, of Yelvington, and Destiny Lynn McGehee, 31, of Owensboro, in the bathroom of the hotel room while the warrant was being executed. The release notes that the water in the toilet was running and fentanyl pills were found in front of the toilet.

During a search of the room, authorities say they seized over two grams of methamphetamine, several fentanyl pills, several empty baggies, over $900 and a loaded handgun. A small bag of methamphetamine was also located in McGehee’s handbag. Authorities also note Millay has an active domestic violence order which prohibits him from being in possession of a firearm.

Millay and McGehee were both charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Millay was also charged with violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO and tampering with physical evidence, and a media release notes a warrant for his arrest for theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 < $1,000,000) and criminal mischief. McGehee was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.