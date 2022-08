OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Senior Community Center of Owensboro in Daviess County may have a new home.

Owensboro and YMCA city officials say talks are continuing about moving the Senior Center to a proposed new wing of the Owensboro Family YMCA on Kentucky Parkway. Both agencies will however, remain separate even with them being in the same complex.

If a deal is reached, the Senior Center could move to the YMCA as early as 2024.