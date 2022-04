OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Owensboro’s Facebook page has announced a road closure.

The City of Owensboro says that starting April 22, Norris Avenue will be closed from Prince Avenue to Alexander Avenue for sewer repairs. The post says that the closure is expected to last approximately four days pending no delays or inclement weather.

The City of Owensboro says a detour will be appropriately marked for this closure.