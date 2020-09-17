Owensboro student not letting hospital visit interrupt lessons

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Estes Elementary student Maurice McKenzie isn’t letting a hospital visit interrupt his lessons.

McKenzie’s family tells Eyewitness News that his mother was able to let him keep up with a tablet and the hospital’s wifi connection. Both McKenzie and his teacher said he hopes to maintain his perfect attendance during his virtual learning, which he’ll do in the fall semester.

(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)

