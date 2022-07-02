OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Two students from the Owensboro Innovation Academy are back home after competing in a nationwide cyber security competition. Luke Wellman and Gunny Howard will be juniors this fall.

They finished 15th out of 65 teams in the National Technology Student Association in Dallas that took place June 26 to 30. They won both regional and state tournaments earlier this year. The tournament involved a capture the flag style challenge where they identified cyber security breaches.

“Now that we’ve seen the problems, we know what we’re going to look for, and it’s a time constrained event,” said Howard. “With the easier problems, we know how to solve them much quicker now, we have more time to spend on the more difficult problems.”

Both students say they’re looking to compete in nationals next year and hope to start practicing when the new school year starts.