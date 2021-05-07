Owensboro students to compete in World Robotics Championship

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – A group of Owensboro area students are gearing up for a World Robotics Championship.

Three students from Owensboro Innovation Academy will compete later this month. Luke Austin, Michael Gray, and Ben Austin of the Event Horizon team will compete in the World Robotics Championship after finishing tenth in the state tournament.

It’s the second straight year the team qualified, but last year’s tournament was called off because of the pandemic.

The World Robotics Championship, which will be a virtual competition, starts on May 20.