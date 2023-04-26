HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Symphony Governing Board of Directors unanimously approved an additional three-year extension to music director and conductor Troy Quinn’s contract. The extension will run through the 2028-2029 season. The original extension would have expired after the 2025-2026 season.

“After six seasons with the Owensboro Symphony, I am delighted the board has extended my contract again,” said Quinn. “Owensboro is such a welcoming community, and I really feel this has become my home away from home.”

Quinn, who is based in Los Angeles, also leads the Venice Symphony in Florida and the Santa Monica Symphony in California where he serves on the conducting faculty at the University of California’s Thornton School of Music. Quinn has also performed with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia and the Rhode Island Philharmonic, where he serves as the Summer Pops conductor. As a singer, he has performed and recorded with the Rolling Stones, Barry Manilow, Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson.

During Quinn’s tenure, the Owensboro Symphony has expanded its reach with two additional free community concerts (Symphony Stroll and Summer Salute), recorded two TV specials that aired on public television, with one launching nationwide and continues to grow the Symphony’s audience with dynamic programming and dazzling guest artists. Quinn’s nationwide connections attracted many artists who have performed with the Symphony, including Michael Feinstein, Sandy Cameron, Jim Walker and Lee Greenwood.

“Working with Troy is great. He brings energy and a drive toward excellence in all that he does,” said Gwyn Payne, Chief Executive Officer of the Owensboro Symphony. “I look forward to seeing what the future brings, especially as we approach the 60th anniversary of the Symphony.”