Owensboro Symphony postpones Concert on the Lawn

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The Owensboro Symphony has postponed the annual Concert on the Lawn until August 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally scheduled for August 16, 2020. The program for this year’s concert was A Tribute to the Circus with Grammy award winning vocalist, Laura Dickinson.

Concert on the Lawn has been underwritten by U.S. Bank for over thirty years. Their longstanding support has made it possible for the Owensboro Symphony to host this free community event at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)