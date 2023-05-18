HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Symphony will perform a full concert on McConnell Plaza on June 2 with special guest Rockapella for their Summer Salute.

This will be the second time the Owensboro Symphony performs at the plaza, according to CEO Gwyn Morris. The first time was in June of 2021, with Lee Greenwood. Rockapella is well known for creating the theme song to the 90s television show Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?

The free concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.. You can view the announcement video on the Daviess County website.