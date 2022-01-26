Owensboro Symphony wants you to join them for a free Cathedral performance

This is an undated photo of Russian composer Peter Tchaikovsky who composed the score for “The Nutcracker” more than 100 years ago. (AP Photo)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday, Jan. 30, the Owensboro Symphony Chamber Orchestra looks to bring the beautiful movements of Finzi, Strauss, Grainger and Tchaikovsky to the St. Stephen Cathedral.

A spokesperson for the event says it will prove to be a beautiful afternoon in the peaceful and acoustically enhanced Cathedral.

“Since the Middle Ages, Catholic Cathedrals have been recognized as cultural centers. Clearly the first and primary meaning for cathedral is that it be a place of excellent worship and praise. As a gathering place for the people of God, any cathedral must also be a place people turn to in need – spiritual, physical and emotional need. Cathedrals are a place where the Church’s charity is manifest,” says Bishop William F. Medley, Diocese of Owensboro. “As a cultural center, a cathedral can lift human spirits and feed human souls.”

The Owensboro Symphony says they are honored to continue this annual tradition for the seventh year. St. Stephen Cathedral is located at 610 Locust Street in downtown Owensboro. The concert is free-of-charge and open to the public.