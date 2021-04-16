Owensboro taking ‘Stand Against Child Abuse’

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A few dozen Owensboro community groups gathered Friday to raise awareness about a critical issue. Groups made the Stand Against Child Abuse in the parking lot of Towne Square Mall.

This is the first chance the Green River Area Development District has been able to hold the event since the pandemic started. Last year’s edition was cancelled because of it.

Child abuse continues to be an issue across the Commonwealth. The US Department of Health and Human Services report shows more than 20,000 child abuse cases were reported in 2019. Kentucky has one of the highest rates in the country, with more than 20 case per 1,000 people.

Kristy James of GRADD says getting the resources out to families to watch for signs of child abuse has grown more important the past year since people are home together more often. She also says Kentucky’s high child abuse rates makes GRADD and other groups want to work more to prevent future child abuse cases.

(This story was originally published on April 16, 2021)