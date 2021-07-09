Owensboro teacher named 2022 Kentucky Teacher Achievement Award recipient

OWENSBORO, Ky – Judy Trunnell, a family and consumer science teacher at College View Middle School, is one of 24 educators from across the state selected to receive the 2022 Kentucky Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award, presented by the Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc. She now qualifies as a candidate for Kentucky Teacher of the Year honors, which will be announced in September.

“I am truly honored to receive this award,” Trunnell said. “Teachers make such a difference by setting high expectations and being consistent in the classroom, but most of all, by smiling and laughing and truly enjoying the small moments in the lives of their students. I love my students and I love what I do. I love coming to school each day and learning from them, but most of all I hope to ignite a passion in each child to love learning new things.”

Trunnell has been teaching for the Daviess County Public Schools district for 28 years. She taught sixth-grade math and language arts during her first 23 years of teaching. For the last five years, she has taught practical living skills to students in grades 6-8. In 2020, she was named Middle School Teacher of the Year at College View Middle School and was also honored as the 2020 DCPS Kids First Middle School Teacher of the Year. Trunnell has dedicated her career to guiding students as they learn skills that will help them learn and live with confidence and success.

Trunnell credits her background as a member of a family that has farmed in Daviess County for generations for helping develop a strong work ethic and appreciation for local agriculture. In 2016, she was honored with the Excellence in Ag Literacy Award for sharing this passion with her students.

Trunnell emphasizes family and community involvement, creating opportunities for students to both give and receive support. Her students are encouraged to participate in service projects that make a difference in the lives of others while also benefitting from mentorships and examples of community leaders.

Trunnell is dedicated to developing and maintaining positive relationships with her students. She is focused on student-centered teaching and engagement in her classroom. Colleagues have said she is the kind of teacher who doesn’t just work for a school district; she works for every kid, every day. Her presence and influence extend far beyond the classroom as she sets an excellent example for students with her positive attitude and determination to find solutions to every challenge.

CVMS principal Jennifer Crume said, “Judy Trunnell is constantly looking for ways to engage students in real-world learning and application. She works hard, she is flexible, and she is a leader for our staff. Judy is always willing to go above and beyond to help others and she is committed to meeting the needs of each student.”