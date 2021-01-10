Owensboro team sets unofficial pushup record

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- It’s a simple task. Ten people doing as many pushups as they can in a relay for four hours. The prize? A world record.

However, the team wasn’t just trying to set the record, they were trying to reclaim it after a British team beat their existing record last year. Organizer Bob O’Brien says they had a goal of around 20,100 pushups, roughly 1,000 more than the old record. Instead, the team blew away both the existing record and their goal, with an unofficial tally of 22,627 pushups.

The team included several members from the previous record setting effort, including Mazden Ng, who says he was more prepared for the challenge this time. Ng set a lofty goal for himself: 2,000 pushups over four hours.

Still, O’Brien says training for the event was difficult amid the COVID-19 pandemic. O’Brien explained that the team had to train individually and didn’t meet as a team until Sunday.

The judges’ tallies and video from the event will be sent for verification, a process that O’Brien says will take several months. Still, the team says they’re happy with their effort.

(This story was originally published on January 10, 2021)