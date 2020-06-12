Owensboro Technical and Community College receives solar charging donation

(WEHT)- Owensboro Technical and Community College (OCTC) received two $10,000 donations to install solar charging stations for phones, tablets, and laptops across campus.

Big Rivers and Kenergy each donated $10,000 to cover the installation costs for two solar charging stations on campus. Schools officials say they noticed a growing demand for access to charging stations on campus.

“We have a very wide, vast amount of public space on our campus. Students take advantage of studying outside in groups. We feel like one of the barriers that students had to deal with was keeping their mobile devices charged while they were working outdoors.” Scott Williams, OCTC President

The charging stations are expected to be installed by this fall.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)

LATEST NEWS