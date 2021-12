OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — OPD says they’re looking for a 14-year-old girl who that went missing on Christmas Eve.

Alina Bartolon was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and black boots, officials say. According to police reports, Alina is 4-11″ and weighs 90 pounds.

If you have any information that may help Owensboro Police locate her, you’re asked to call dispatch at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.