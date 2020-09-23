Owensboro teen missing since September 16 found safe

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A missing Owensboro teen has been located.

Owensboro Police had been asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year old girl who had been missing since September 16.

Eyewitness News has been in contact with the Owensboro Police Department, and they tell us the teen has been located, and is now safe with her family.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)

