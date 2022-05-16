OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) An Owenbsoro teenager waits for his next court hearing after he was caught following a police chase Sunday morning.

It happened in a neighborhood just off of Tamarack Road, where a stolen AR-15 rifle was found, and the teen’s car collided with an Owensboro Police cruiser.

“We hardly have any kind of activity, other than a traffic stop,” says Jeff Belcher. He says he and a neighbor saw something much more than a traffic stop Sunday morning.

“We saw a sheriff cruiser at high speed going down Tamarack Road going west, then a few seconds later, an Owensboro Police officer was going east, and they blocked off a street on South Griffith. Basically, they tried to block the intersection. Then a few seconds later, he moved at a high rate of speed, a car came around the corner that he and OPD cruiser collided,” he recalled.

Officer Andrew Boggess says a stolen AR-15 rifle was found in the teen’s car after the pursuit ended. It happened a day after a vehicle was shot at several times while going down Southtown Boulevard near Gemini Drive. The driver was not injured. Officer Boggess says the victim gave a vehicle description. Then a vehicle similar to that description was spotted around 8:20 AM Sunday.

“The victim in that was able to give us a description of the vehicle and some information that led us to develop a belief that this certain vehicle was involved,” said Ofc. Boggess.

The officer involved in collision had minor injuries. The juvenile faces wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a minor, fleeing and other charges, but Ofc. Boggess says none are related to the shooting on Southtown Boulevard so far.

“He had numerous ‘Pickup Orders’ from different violations he had in the courts in the past, in the total of six pick up orders,” Ofc. Boggess added.

He also says detectives are learning why the juvenile had the stolen rifle with him and where it came from. Police also say the shooting that happened the day before on Southtown did not appear to be a random act.

(This story was originally published on May 16, 2022)