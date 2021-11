OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Two Owensboro teenagers will spend their Thanksgiving holiday dancing in one of the country’s oldest holiday parade.

Aubrey Self and Ella Rose Carter will dance during the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade. They’ve been selected to be part of 500 junior high and high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the U.S.

The two say they’re a little nervous about performing in front of a big crowd, but are excited at the opportunity.