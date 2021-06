OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Alorica announced on Tuesday that the company would be shutting down.

The telecommunication company in Owensboro offered customer care services to major phone brands and others in the fortune 500. Mayor Tom Watson confirmed the company’s closure saying they had fewer than ten employees there.

Alorica opened in Owensboro in 2017 vowing to hire more than 800 people. A few years ago, the company advertised a hiring drive looking to fill more than 270 positions.