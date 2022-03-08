OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News has received information from Ed Ray, CEO of Gulfstream Commerical Services, LLC, on the legal dispute between the City of Owensboro and Alorica.

On March 8, the federal court heard Owensboro’s motion to enforce a termination agreement with Alorica that would have required Alorica to turn over the vacant space to Owensboro and pay a termination fee, according to Ray. Alorica pressed for enforcement of its lease with Owensboro and its continued right to control the vacant space, says Ray. Ray informed Eyewitness News that the court declined to rule on the motion.

On March 8, this was a critical juncture in Owensboro’s lease with Bell Bank, which was a deadline that required Owensboro to either turn over the space or terminate the lease, says Ray. Absent a ruling on Owensboro’s motion, Owensboro had no choice but to terminate the Bell Bank lease, according to Ray. Ray says that Owensboro will continue to incur damages and has preserved its right to seek those damages in the future.

The unquantifiable damage, however, is to the Owensboro community as the loss of Bell Bank means the space will continue to sit vacant and the additional jobs and companion synergies to the downtown supporting businesses won’t be generated for years, according to Ray.