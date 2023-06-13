HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro city commissioners are set to discuss an amendment to Owensboro’s smoking ordinance that would allow smoking in part of a Churchill Down gambling facility at Towne Square Mall. Commissioners will hold the first reading on the ordinance at a specially called meeting on June 13, at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Some commissioners say that they are concerned about amending the citywide smoking ordinance without first hearing that Churchill Downs will go ahead with the project. This comes after an announcement last week by Churchill that they were pulling out of the project and were looking at other venues. The smoking ordinance was tabled in March when commissioners could not come to a consensus.

“We are like the relationship that broke up, and we are stalking our ex.” says Commissioner Bob Glenn who said about the amendment to the smoking ordinance for Churchill, “We are basically telling the people of Owensboro, ‘We value profits over your health’.”

The ordinance that commissioners will take up on June 13 will be largely the same as the one tabled in March. It would allow smoking in a separate wing of the “historic horse racing” machines facility, which would be separate from the rest of the building and have its own ventilation and air purification system.

City Manager Nate Pagan said commissioners would hear the ordinance on June 13, and bring it up for a vote as soon as June 20.