OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Officials have confirmed that the Towne Square Mall in Owensboro will be shutting down on September 5. The Chief Operating Officer of Gulfstream Enterprises & Envision Contractors, LLC, Ed Ray, confirmed the news to Eyewitness News.

The announcement of the closure comes two months after TSM Holdings issued a statement blaming the Owensboro City Commission for Churchill Downs Incorporated withdrawing a $30 million investment to build an expansion for Ellis Park inside the mall. Churchill Downs Incorporated say they have secured a new site for the expansion outside the Owensboro city limits.

Eyewitness News Reporter Sydney Davis will have more information on the closure on Eyewitness News First at Four on August 8.

This is a developing story.