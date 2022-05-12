OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Owensboro has a new way for people to get around town. The Owensboro Transit System revealed their first electric bus on May 12.

The 35 foot bus can hold up to 62 people and will be rotated between routes when it starts its service in two weeks. The Director of Public Works believes the bus will help cut down on fuel and maintenance costs, as well as go up to 200 miles on a single charge.

“We hope to see some maintenance savings. Obviously, it does not need diesel, so we should see a significant savings in that,” says Owensboro Director of Public Works Stephen Franklin.

Franklin says the city will take a wait and see approach before it decides to add more buses.