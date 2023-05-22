HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky lottery officials have confirmed that an Owensboro man won $50,000 from a Powerball ticket on May 13.

According to a statement from the Kentucky Lottery, the man purchased the winning ticket from a Shell gas station on Bon Harbor Hills in Owensboro on May 12. The winning ticket was placed in his home and nearly forgotten about. Officials say the man wished to remain anonymous, but that he was an Air Force veteran and an avid player of the Kentucky lottery.

The man told officials he plans to use some of his winnings towards helping his family, paying off the remaining balance on his new truck and some new fishing gear. The man took home a check for $35,750 after taxes and Shell will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.