Owensboro, Vincennes JCPenney closing

(WEHT) — JCPenney locations in Owensboro and Vincennes will close, according to the company.

The two stores are part of a total of 154 store closures for the retailer, which filed for bankruptcy in May.

JCPenney says they expect additional phases of store closing sales will begin in the coming weeks and are expected to take 10-16 weeks to complete.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney.

JCPenney is the only remaining anchor store at Towne Square Mall.

You can see a full list of locations that will close here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)